FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than 30 counties, nations and tribes will join the 2nd Annual Fort Smith International Film Festival where 137 films will be screened over two days, August 26-27 at TempleLive.

“The festival gives us glimpse into individual lives and desires from Fort Smith, throughout Arkansas, and across the globe all the way to Australia, Taiwan, and the Ukraine,” said Executive Director Brandon Chase Goldsmith.

The theme for this year is “Borderlands.” Films will highlight shared humanity “experienced at the borders between countries, nations, states, cities, neighborhoods, languages, races, genders, cultures, social economic classes and ages,” according to a press release.

2nd Annual Fort Smith International Film Festival

“Film goers will experience a variety of stories, perspectives, and emotions,” Goldsmith said.

The two-day event will have guest speakers from NWA Screenwriters Collective, Cherokee Nation Film Office, The Arkansas Cinema Society and Arklahoma Grown.

There are a limited number of $30 VIP tickets that give access to filmmakers, actors and more, according to the press release. General admission is $10 in advance and $15 the day of. Learn more here.