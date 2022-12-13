FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fort Smith announced Tuesday it is adding 20 new E-bikes to its “Ride for SMILES” bikeshare program.

According to a release from the City, there are currently 10 E-bikes located across the city with 10 more set to arrive soon.

“E-bikes are quickly becoming the bicycle of choice. The basic advantage of an E-bike is that every time you pedal, you get a boost from the electric motor. E-bikes allow residents to travel farther with less effort. Plus, renting through our bikeshare program is affordable. Michael Mings, mobility coordinator, City of Fort Smith

The City of Fort Smith launched the ‘Ride for SMILES’ bikeshare program in May 2022 with traditional 3-speed pedal bikes. Now there are 40 bikes (including both E-bikes and pedal bikes) across eight stations.

E-bikes cost $1 to unlock. The first half hour is free, then every half hour after is $1. The pedal bikes cost $0.50 to unlock, with the first 30 minutes free to ride and $0.50 per 30 minutes after.

“Ride for SMILES” locations can be found below:

Fort Smith Convention Center, 55 South 7th Street MLK Park, 1815 North Greenwood Avenue Fort Smith Housing Authority, 2100 North 31st Street 32nd and Grand near Family Dollar, 3201 Grand Avenue Riverfront Park, 201 Riverfront Drive Kinkead Avenue in front of Stubblefield Arena at UAFS Fire Station 3, 2020 North 6th Street Chaffee Crossing, 7309 Chad Colley Boulevard in Barling

“As we work towards becoming a more bike-friendly community, Fort Smith’s new E-bikes offer an affordable option for anyone wanting to go on a bike ride. They are a ton of fun as well! I encourage residents and visitors alike to download the Movatic app and try out an E-bike,” Mings added.