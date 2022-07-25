FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fort Smith announced the closures of three intersections that will allow for street reconstruction.

According to a press release, the intersections at Red Bud and Geren Road, Blackjack Drive from Geren to Crossover Street, and Lookout Drive to Geren Road. They will be completely blocked to allow for the reconstruction.

Red Bud and Geren Road, and Blackjack Drive from Geren to Crossover Street will be closed July 25-26 while Lookout Drive to Geren Road will be closed on July 27-28.

Blackjack Drive from Geren to Crossover Street and Lookout Drive to Geren Road will be open to residents and First Responders.

Please keep in mind if you are traveling in these areas and consider alternate routes.