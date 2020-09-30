Woman sets camper on fire in Ozark after bomb threat

UPDATE: The Fort Smith Bomb Squad was in Ozark this afternoon after a woman refuses to leave her camper saying there were explosives inside.

According to Ozark Police Chief Devin Bramlett, it happened outside of Workman’s Travel Center.

Bramlett said the woman eventually lit the camper on fire herself. It was loaded with fireworks, gas, and other explosives.

Bramlett says the travel center and the parking lot were evacuated.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out and is now in the Franklin County Jail.

OZARK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Bomb Squad is en route to Workman’s Travel Center.

Fort Smith Fire Chief Phil Christensen confirmed the bomb squad is responding in Ozark.

According to Ozark Police Chief Devin Bramlett, State Police said they received a call about a woman at the travel center in a stolen truck.

No other details were provided at this time.

