FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club gets a $20,000 donation from the AT&T Foundation.

It’ll help the organization provide tutors and educational programming in the technology lab. The Boys and Girls Club hopes the money will help students avoid learning losses during summer break.

“It just gives us an opportunity to reach more kids, to give them more focus on maybe after-school homework or anything that they’re having troubles or challenges with,” said Beth Presley, CEO of Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club. “Through this program, we’re going to be able to have an extra person in our clubs working with the children.”

Presley says AT&T is committed to making sure all children in the community have access to computer technology and internet connection.