FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Jerry Glidewell, Executive Director of the Fort Smith Boys & Girls Clubs, announced his retirement Wednesday after 43 years with the organization.

“It’s been a privilege to work with so many incredible people” Glidewell said. “My time at the Club has

been a calling not a job. I will be forever grateful for those who have provided friendship and guidance

along the journey”, he added.

Longtime Fort Smith community leader Beth Presley has been chosen as his successor, who currently serves as vice president and director of community outreach and education for the Arvest Opportunity Fund, a subsidiary of Arvest bank.

In her prior position at Arvest as the Fort Smith region Marketing Manager, the release says Presley worked closely with nonprofit organizations by helping provide support as well as developing key relationships in the community.

Presley holds a Bachelor of Science in Education and a Master of Science in Kinesiology. She has previously served as the assistant athletic director at the University of Arkansas Fort Smith and the executive director for the First Tee of Fort Smith.

During her tenure at First Tee, Presley led many non-profit seminars on fundraising and board development. The First Tee of Fort Smith was awarded the #1 Chapter designation in 2006 under her leadership and she received the 2007 World Golf Foundation Chairman’s Award.

“I am honored to be joining the Fort Smith Boys & Girls Clubs team”, says Presley. “This organization is

well-established and well-loved and consists of an extremely talented team with a long history of

dedicated donors and board members. My goal in leading this organization is to build upon its

achievements while maintaining its high level of standards and to expand our impact on the youth in the

Fort Smith community.”

The Fort Smith Boys & Girls Clubs mission is to help youth of all backgrounds develop qualities to become responsible citizens and leaders. Through their association with Boys & Girls Clubs of America, they seek to enhance the quality of life for the youth of our community. Anyone between the ages 6-18 can become a member.

For more information, visit fsbgc.org.