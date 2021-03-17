Fort Smith breaks ground on new children’s arts facility

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fort Smith welcomes a new state-of-the-art, arts facility for children.

The Community School of the Arts held a ground-breaking ceremony today.

Founder Rosilee Russell says the 30,000 square foot facility will be home to a 350-seat performance hall for dance, culinary, and theater programs — to name a few.

She says she’s excited to be able to leave a legacy for the next generation.

“I’ve been in the arts for 40 years and it’s a dream of mine to get this to happen and see all the kids in the region get to be a part of this,” Russell said. “And be a part of the cultural arts scene here on the FS river front and that’s exciting to me. I’m just thrilled.”

The new facility will be just north of the U.S. Marshal Museum, and is expected to be finished by 2022.

Russell says the goal is to raise 3-million dollars in pledges this year.