Fort Smith bus catches fire in Fayetteville, no injuries reported

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Fire Department is investigating a school bus fire that occurred on Monday, June 7.

According to Alan Wilbourn with Fayetteville schools, Fayetteville is loaning a bus to get Fort Smith students to the Arkansas Athletics Outreach complex. 

The fire happened at the 2800 block of North Garland.

Christina Williams with Fort Smith Schools said about 25 students were on board but all on the bus are safe and no one was injured.

She said local citizens were able to help identify there was a fire as it was going down the road and the fire department put out the fire. 

Williams said the school district is still working out details for the students to return to Fort Smith.

