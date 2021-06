FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two Fort Smith churches will host mobile vaccine clinics Saturday, June 12.

Mission United Methodist and St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal will be spots where you can get a COVID-19 shot.

Mission’s will be a walk-up clinic from !0:00 in the morning to !:00 in the afternoon.

St. Bartholomew’s will be a drive-through clinic from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.