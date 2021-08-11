Fort Smith city employees required to wear masks indoors

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fort Smith is implementing a mask mandate for city employees during work hours.

According to City Administrator Carl Geffken, face masks are required to be worn by all city employees when in the office, public gathering places, elevators, in offices or conference rooms when social distancing is not possible and in city vehicles with two or more individuals.

Masks are not required when working outdoors, according to the release. The policy will remain in effect until it is repealed.

City department heads may choose to institute the taking of temperatures for staff and visitors in the offices.

