FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police has set its next Coffee with the Cops date for October at the Fort Smith Farmer’s Market.

The regularly scheduled event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 8 a.m. giving citizens the opportunity to get to know local police officers one-on-one.

Coffee with the Cops will be part of the Oktoberfest event happening at the Farmer’s Market, so there will be plenty of activities to enjoy after spending time with police.