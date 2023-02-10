FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — UPDATE: 7:43 a.m. One man is reportedly injured from the fire. The fire is said to have been started by a space heater, according to the Fort Smith Fire Department.

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police and fire departments are responding to a house fire Friday morning on Feb.10.

According to the Fort Smith Police Department, the fire is in the 1200 block of N. 36th Street and it is unknown if there is anybody inside the home.

Authorities say drivers should expect traffic delays in the area as crews work the scene.

Injuries are unknown at this time but police say more information will be released when it comes available.