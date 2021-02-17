Fort Smith crews work to repair broken pipes

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fort Smith has worked on repairing five line breaks in the last 24 hours due to cold weather.

“[The] Staff goes out and gets in the trenches and they dig, they are in the water, in the cold. We rotate crews out so that it reduces exposer to that weather,” said City of Fort Smith Utility Director Lance McAvoy.

Utility crews are also out turning people’s water off upon request to help with freezing pipes.

McAvoy said the best way to keep your water pipes to keep from freezing is to let your faucets drip — especially if the pipes are on an outside wall.