Fort Smith Dillard’s robbed by multiple individuals

River Valley News

by: Peyton Knott

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police responded to a robbery at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday after being contacted by Dillard’s employees.

Initially, investigators presumed it was a vehicle theft, but after arriving on the scene a Dillard’s employee informed officers that about seven individuals, male and female, were checking car door handles and gained access to two vehicles, a red passenger car and a tan Chevrolet truck.

The employee who spoke with police said she witnessed the suspects carrying a lot of clothing and other Dillard’s employees stated they saw approximately 10 individuals, all but one wearing a facemask.

About $3,000 worth of clothing was stolen. The suspects managed to escape in a vehicle and made it onto I-540 before Fort Smith Police arrived at the scene.

