Fort Smith double murder suspects plead not guilty

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Two men accused in a double murder after two bodies were found in an abandoned Fort Smith home were arraigned on Wednesday at the Sebastian County Circuit Court, according to a press release from Prosecuting Attorney Daniel Shue.

Mark Trenton Williams, a 61-year-old Fort Smith man and Marion Ray Brown, a 54-year-old resident of Idabela, Oklahoma, pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder.

Bond for both men has been set at $500,000.

The case has been set for trial the week of September 8, 2020 with a plea deadline of August 18.

In March police discovered the bodies of 40-year-old Terry Randell Beall and 44-year-old Amanda Knecht at a vacant home on 400 N. 12th Street in Fort Smith.

Williams and Brown were arrested after a subsequent investigation.

