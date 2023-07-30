FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An elementary school teacher in the Fort Smith School District has been named a semifinalist for 2024 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.

Nicole Franklin, a fourth and fifth-grade English Language Arts and Social Studies teacher at Orr Elementary School along with Jeremy Kennedy from Greenbrier, Beau McCastlain from DeQueen, and Kassadi Sidenschnur from Bryant was named as the four semifinalists for the award and recognized at the Governor’s Mansion on Friday.

These four educators were chosen from 14 regional finalists, who were also recognized for their achievements, according to a release from the Arkansas Department of Education.

Each semifinalist was awarded a $1,000 prize provided by the Walton Family Foundation for being a regional finalist and an additional $1,000 prize for being a semifinalist.

Site visits will be conducted for the semifinalists and the Teacher of the Year will be named this fall, according to the release.

“Ms. Franklin is an exceptional educator who represents excellence in instruction and the heart of FSPS teachers. It is a privilege to see her talent recognized by our state leaders”, said Fort Smith Public Schools superintendent Dr. Terry Morawski in a release.