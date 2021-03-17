Fort Smith facility receives grant to help treat opioid abuse

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Guidance Center in Fort Smith gets a grant for treating opioid abuse.

The grant from UAMS will provide treatment for people suffering from opioid use disorder — particularly uninsured or under-insured patients.

It pays for counseling, prescriptions, and appointments with advanced practice registered nurses.

“We’re paying for the gas for anyone with opioid use disorder, so there’s no excuse not to get treatment now,” said Kasey Wilson, Co-Occurring Director at The Guidance Center.

One of the main areas The Guidance Center will focus on is underserved rural communities.