FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On March 1, the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred in Fort Smith on February 19 was charged in Sebastian County Circuit Court.

James Ray Jones, 42, was charged with Manslaughter-Reckless (Class C Felony), Leaving the Scene of a Personal Injury Accident-Serious Physical Injury (Class B Felony) and Habitual Offender.

Prosecutor Daniel Shue presented an Affidavit for Probable Cause Determination to Judge Stephen Tabor, who found that probable cause existed. Jones was issued a $60,000 total cash-only bond.

Jones will be arraigned on March 2. The prosecutor stated that the investigation by the Fort Smith Police Department, the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney and other law enforcement agencies is ongoing.

On February 19, police were called to the scene for a human body part in the road near where a hit-and-run accident took place. Police identified Jones as a suspect based on surveillance footage that identified his pickup truck at the scene.

Police believed that the driver of the truck hit the cyclist and the victim went up and over the truck and landed in the bed of the pickup.

When they arrived at Jones’ house, they found the body of the cyclist in the back of his truck. Jones was arrested and booked into the Sebastian County Jail.