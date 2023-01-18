FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Fire Department has added two electric vehicles to its fleet, bringing the department’s total to four.

According to FSFD, the vehicles will be used in non-emergency operations by fire marshals and administrative personnel. Diesel and gasoline-powered vehicles will still be used for all emergency responses.

This is not the first time FSFD has operated alternative fuel vehicles as previously it has used “dual-fuel” natural gas vehicles in non-emergent operations.

For those who are unable to attend the Board of Directors meetings, the vehicles were purchased for $37,636, according to the department. FSFD says it was determined to be more cost-effective to purchase the EVs over similarly equipped, traditionally fueled vehicles.

