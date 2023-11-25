FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A fire on the second floor of an abandoned building in downtown Fort Smith early Saturday morning was intentionally set, according to the Fort Smith Fire Department.

FSFD says an individual went to one of their stations to notify them of a fire in a building on the 500 block of Garrison Avenue.

Fort Smith police announced in a Facebook post that around 4 a.m., they assisted the fire department in a structural fire at the 500-600 block of Garrison Avenue.

Heavy smoke was coming from the second floor but the fire was extinguished before it got too big. FSFD says if they had responded any later, the building would have been heavily damaged.

There was “a lot of smoke damage”, according to the fire department.

FSFD believes it was likely a homeless person who set the fire and that it was intentionally done.

No arrests have been made and there are no suspects, according to the fire department.

This is a developing story. Stay with KNWA/FOX24 for updates.