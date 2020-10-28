Fort Smith Fire responds to possible water rescue just south of Fort Smith Regional Airport

River Valley News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Fort Smith Fire file photo

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Fire Department is responding to two possibly submerged vehicles just before noon Wednesday.

A Fort Smith Fire official said the call came in just before 11:45 a.m. of two submerged vehicles at Old Greenwood Road and Zero Street, just south of the Fort Smith Regional Airport.

The official was not able to provide additional details about the water rescue because emergency units were still responding to the scene.

Stay with KNWA/FOX24 news as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers