Fort Smith Fire responds to possible water rescue just south of Fort Smith Regional Airport

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Fire Department is responding to two possibly submerged vehicles just before noon Wednesday.

A Fort Smith Fire official said the call came in just before 11:45 a.m. of two submerged vehicles at Old Greenwood Road and Zero Street, just south of the Fort Smith Regional Airport.

The official was not able to provide additional details about the water rescue because emergency units were still responding to the scene.

