FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a social media post on July 7, the Fort Smith Fire Department reported that the “rescue was successful” when they were summoned on an unusual call: a cat stuck inside a bank ATM.

Photo courtesy FSFD

Photo courtesy FSFD

Photo courtesy FSFD

The cat was handed over to Animal Control. There is no word on how it became stuck in the ATM.

No burglary charges were filed against the cat.