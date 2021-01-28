Fort Smith food bank to give away 32,000 pounds of dog & cat food on Friday

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith food bank is giving away 32,000 pounds of dog and cat food on Friday.

The River Valley Regional Food Bank, in partnership with Feeding America and PetSmart, will give away the pet food on Friday, January 29 at the food bank facility at 1617 South Zero Street in Fort Smith.

The event will begin around 10 a.m., first distributing bags of pet food to pet rescue agencies across the food bank’s eight-county service area.

According to the food bank, at some point in the late morning or early afternoon, the product will become available to the public on a first-come-first-served basis while supplies last. The exact time will be announced Friday on the River Valley Regional Food Bank Facebook and Twitter.

Distribution will be drive-thru only, and the public is encouraged to please stay inside of their vehicles. Event staff will be on hand to load the product into vehicles.