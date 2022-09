FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith announced its transit services will be providing free bus rides on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Those looking to take a bus ride can plan their trip on the RouteShout 2.0 app which lets riders know when their bus is coming, reduce wait time, and be informed about bus schedules or route changes. Users can also view stops and choose and store their favorite stations.

For more information on Fort Smith transit, visit https://www.fortsmithar.gov.