FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Several individuals exchanged gunfire early Thursday morning in Fort Smith leaving one individual in critical condition after being shot in the face, Fort Smith Police said.

At approximately 1:17 a.m., police responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Marshall Drive and 3300 block of Grinnell Avenue stemming from a disturbance between multiple individuals in at least two vehicles.

Police say one adult male victim, who is believed to be involved in the incident, was transported by private vehicle to a local hospital after being shot in the face. His status is critical and possibly life-threatening.

Detectives are interviewing witnesses and processing multiple crime scenes. No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and additional information may be released when available.

Police ask residents and business owners who live or work in these areas to review their security cameras. If you have video of the incident or if anyone has any information that can assist, dial 911 or call 479-709-5000.