Fort Smith Hampton Inn donates rooms to healthcare workers

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith hotel is doing its part to make sure frontline workers have a place to rest, recharge, and safely isolate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hampton Inn by Hilton in Fort Smith is providing the rooms for healthcare workers during the crisis and is committed to positively impacting the local community in which it operates.

This comes after an announced partnership on April 6th between Hilton and American Express to provide over 1 million rooms to frontline workers across the country.

“During this crisis, we have seen so many examples of medical professionals working in the most challenging circumstances, sacrificing their own needs for the greater good. They truly are heroes,” said Hilton President and CEO, Christopher J. Nassetta.

The local contact for the Fort Smith Hampton Inn is Greg Guthrie (General Manager) who can be reached at (479) 452-2000 or at greg@hamptoninnfortsmith.com,