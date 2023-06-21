FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Fire Department honored four men who saved an elderly woman during a house fire.

Alex Barron, Sanford Nelson, Dusty Grubbs, and Sostane Brewer, of Solid Waste Management, quickly responded to a house fire. They noticed an elderly woman and quickly moved her out of harm’s way, retrieved her oxygen tank from her home, and called emergency services, a Facebook post states.

Four men quickly rescued a woman during a house fire (City of Fort Smith).

The men were awarded with a certificate of appreciate from the Fort Smith Fire Department and the Chief’s special award.