FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith said while it is excited for the new inclusive playground at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, its opening will continue to be delayed if people keep trespassing.

According to a release issued by the city on Wednesday, June 29, fencing is continuing to be torn down and citizens are entering the construction area, leaving surfacing damage from footprints in multiple areas.

The city says this damage has caused further delay in the opening as repairs must be made.