Fort Smith International Film Festival aims for representation in local film

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The River Valley Film Society hosted the inaugural Fort Smith International Film Festival over weekend.

The inaugural theme of “Through Their Eyes” celebrated the artistic expression and diverse experiences of Native Americans and people of color.

Organizers of the festival hope this event becomes a yearly tradition for the area.

“Our goal is to make this a yearly event, and we want to start doing some year long programming in order to bring movies to Fort Smith and the River Valley,” said Brandon Chase Goldsmith, Executive Director of the event.

The event featured numerous film presentations geared towards this year’s theme, as well as panel discussions, live music and food.

