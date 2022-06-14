FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fort Smith Utility Department announced it will be shutting down portions of Riverlyn and Kensington this week.

The closure comes to perform water system repairs on Wednesday and Thursday at 1008 S. 74th St. between the two streets.

Officials say the project will require alternating lane closures, north bound and south bound. One lane will remain open.

The City asks drivers to watch for flaggers and utility workers in this area and expect to take alternate routes.