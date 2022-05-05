FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The City of Fort Smith is looking to make residents’ lives much easier with a new digital bill payment system.

Beginning on June 1, “PayIt Fort Smith” will provide online and mobile app payment services to residents and businesses paying their water, sewer, and solid waste utility bills.

According to a press release, the new system offers a “streamlined” payment process. With the new system, customers now have the option to:

Securely store preferred payment methods

Set up automatic payments

Schedule bill payments

Create reminder notifications for due dates

“Today, we’ve reached another milestone in our plans to enhance customer service and improve our technology at the City of Fort Smith,” said City Administrator, Carl Geffken.

The City says current customers using the existing online bill pay site will need to create a new profile on PayIt Fort Smith. All existing autopay customers will reportedly receive instructions on how to set up their new profile and utilize the autopay feature.

The release notes other forms of payment will continue to be available, including cash, check, credit, and debit card in-person at City Hall, the Utility Department Drive-Thru, or by mail.

Processing fees will apply to online bill payments through the new online bill paysite. These fees are assessed and collected by our third-party vendor. These include:

Transaction Convenience Fee – $0.80; and

Credit/Debit cards – 2.5% Processing Fee; or

ACH (Bank Transfer) – $1.25 Processing Fee

Visit www.payit.fortsmithar.gov or download the PayIt Fort Smith app – available on Google Play or the App Store.

The website is currently under construction and will be available June 1, 2022.