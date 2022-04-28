FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — While retirement is meant to be a relaxing and slower-paced part of life, increasing inflation is making that difficult for some who struggle to have a steady living with no income.

To help retiring adults find a good place to settle down, the personal-finance website WalletHub recently updated its list of the most affordable places to retire in the U.S. and named Fort Smith as #1.

WalletHub compared the retiree-friendliness of more than 180 U.S. cities across 48 key metrics, ranging from cost of living to retired taxpayer-friendliness to the state’s health infrastructure.

Fort Smith leads the list followed by four other southern cities, Montgomery and Mobile, Ala. and Knoxville and Memphis, Tenn..

Oklahoma City, Okla. was listed as the 50th most affordable city.

To view the full list of cities, visit WalletHub’s website.