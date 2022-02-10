FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In a social media post, the Fort Smith Police Department announced that it has arrested Trinshownn Reddick, 21, in connection with a terroristic act that occured on November 28, 2021, in the 4500 block of Johnson Street in Fort Smith.

The police reported that Reddick was taken into custody without incident on February 8.

“We are grateful to the public for your patience during the nearly three-month search,” the post stated. “We especially wish to thank the US Marshals Service and our fellow members of the US Marshals Fugitive Task Force for their assistance in bringing this case to a peaceful resolution.”

Reddick is being held at the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center.