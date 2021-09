ALMA, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith man was killed in an early-morning crash near Alma Sunday.

Kansetta Howard, 26, was driving southbound on I-49 around 2:30 a.m. when his vehicle drifted off the right shoulder and hit several trees.

According to Arkansas State Police, Howard was alone and no one else was injured as a result of the crash.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

The victim’s body is held at Crawford County Forensic Center.