FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle near his home on Wednesday afternoon, according to a crash report.

Thomas Humann, 75, was on the side of South 21st Street on Fort Smith moving a lawnmower outside of his house.

A 1990 Chevrolet was traveling southbound when it struck Humann at around 4:30 p.m.

Humann was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. The crash report says road conditions were wet at the time of the collision.

No further information was given.