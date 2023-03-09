FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith man was arraigned in federal court on March 9 and entered not guilty pleas to two charges stemming from the possession of a device described in court as “a rocket-propelled grenade.”

The FBI arrested Neil Mehta, 31, in Austin, Texas, on February 7. He was wanted by the FBI in Little Rock and the New Orleans division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives after authorities executed a federal search warrant at Mehta’s residence in Fort Smith on January 31 and found an explosive device.

Photo courtesy U.S. Department of Justice

That arrest “ended a six-day manhunt,” according to a media release from the U.S Department of Justice. Mehta was charged with Possession of an unregistered destructive device and possession of a destructive device without a serial number.

Mehta’s trial has been scheduled for April 3 in the Western District of Arkansas federal court in Fayetteville. Judge P.K. Holmes III is presiding over the case.