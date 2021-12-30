Fort Smith man wanted by police regarding drive-by shooting

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for a man believed to be involved in a terroristic act.

According to a tweet by the Fort Smith Police Department, police have an arrest warrant for Trinshownn Reddick, 21, regarding a drive-by shooting on November 28 in the 4500 block of Johnson Street.

Please see below for an important release regarding Trinshownn Reddick. pic.twitter.com/g7bOs0IALo — Fort Smith Police (@FortSmithPD) December 30, 2021

Reddick is still at large and should be considered armed and extremely dangerous, according to police.

If anyone has information about Reddick’s whereabouts, call 911 or 479-709-5000. Police say do not approach Reddick.