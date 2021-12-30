Fort Smith man wanted by police regarding drive-by shooting

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police are looking for a man believed to be involved in a terroristic act.
According to a tweet by the Fort Smith Police Department, police have an arrest warrant for Trinshownn Reddick, 21, regarding a drive-by shooting on November 28 in the 4500 block of Johnson Street.
Reddick is still at large and should be considered armed and extremely dangerous, according to police.
If anyone has information about Reddick’s whereabouts, call 911 or 479-709-5000. Police say do not approach Reddick.