FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The River Valley will welcome back the Fort Smith Marathon, Half-Marathon, and Relays after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Fort Smith Marathon course

According to a press release, the events will begin at 7 a.m. on Sunday, September 25. The actual race is expected to start at 8:00 a.m. and will encompass 26.2 miles of city streets, state highways, and non-vehicular paved travel ways ending at the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith campus.

Half-marathon and relay courses will be embedded into the full marathon route. An estimated 800 race participants (not including audience, organizers, and supporters) will be traveling east and southeast to portions of Chaffee Crossing and Ben Geren Park before returning to the university’s campus.

Fort Smith Half-Marathon course

It is expected to finish at 2:00 p.m. During that time, traffic will be affected in multiple areas throughout the city. For more information, visit fortsmithmarathon.org.