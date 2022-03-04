FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Mayor George McGill was honored with the Arkansas Heritage Award on March 3 as “A Legend Among Us” for becoming the first black American mayor of Fort Smith.

This year is the seventh annual Arkansas Heritage Celebration of Black History Month.

McGill says he’s grateful for the humbling recognition of his hard work. “It always feels good and humbling when people recognize the work that you try to do, to make things better and to serve others,” McGill said. “It can’t help but make you feel good.”

Two more Arkansas mayors were also honored with the Legend Among Us Heritage Award, Mayor Frank Scott Jr. of Little Rock and Mayor Shirley Washington of Pine Bluff.