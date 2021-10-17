Fort Smith Museum of History celebrates Judge Isaac Parker’s birthday with “kids court”

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Kids got the chance to experience a make-believe court trial Saturday at the Fort Smith Museum of History.

The event is to celebrate the judge Isaac Parker’s 183rd birthday.

Volunteers at the museum put on the trial in a reproduction of Judge Parker’s courtroom.

The big bad wolf was on trial to plead his case in blowing down the three little pigs home.

Floyd Robison played Judge Parker in the trial.

He says its an interactive experience for the kids.

“The kids all get to play the parts, they get to choose their parts and we help them out,” Robison said. “If they can’t read we get their parents to read for them but a lot of them do it on their own and they’re really good at it.”