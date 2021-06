FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Museum of History is hosting a reenactment of

the trial of Julia Bourland for the murder of Maud Allen.

The event will reenact the trial of Bourland, who was accused of murdering her husband’s mistress, Maud Allen, back in 1897.

Everyone is invited to attend the event Saturday, June 19 at 6:00 in the evening.

The event is $25 per person.

For more information, visit the museum’s website.