FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith, Arkansas was named among the top 15 cities in the U.S. for neediness in a new study conducted by WalletHub recently.

According to WalletHub, the person-finance website hopes to inspire goodwill toward the less fortunate by comparing more than 180 cities across 28 key metrics to determine where Americans are most economically disadvantaged.

The data set ranges from various factors including child poverty, food insecurity, and uninsured rates.

Fort Smith landed at #15 on the list with several large cities surrounding it including St. Louis, Mo., Newark, N.J., Birmingham, Ala., Augusta, Ga., and Shreveport, La., all ahead of the River Valley town.

Detroit, Mich was found to be the neediest city in the U.S., having the second highest child poverty and adult poverty rates.

Fort Smith also found itself as having the worst ranking for health and safety out of all cities, according to WalletHub.

To see the study’s full findings, visit wallethub.com.