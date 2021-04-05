Fort Smith nonprofit bringing 10 free concerts to Riverfront Park

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A downtown Fort Smith nonprofit is bringing ten free, family friendly concerts to Riverfront Park beginning on May 13.

The Levitt AMP Fort Smith Music Series is a partnership between 64.6 Downtown and the City of Fort Smith, aiming to bring ‘free, accessible and inclusive’ music to the community, according to a release from 64.6 Downton on Monday.

Multiple genres, including jazz, R&B, soul, Brazilian, blues, Americana, and Norteños, will be featured.

The series is supported in part by the Mortimer & Mimi Levitt Foundation, a private foundation partnering with towns and cities across the country to “activate underused public spaces, creating thriving destinations where people of all ages and backgrounds come together through the power of free, live music.”

Fort Smith was selected in 2019 as one of 25 towns to receive a $25,000 matching grant to present the series. Online voting determined the top 25 finalists.

Additional support is provided by the City of Fort Smith and The Dream Alliance Foundation, according to Monday’s release.

Shows will be held every Thursday, May 13-July 15, 2021.

The park will open at 6 p.m. and headliners will be scheduled to start at 7 p.m.