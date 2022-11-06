FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith residents can ride on Fort Smith Transit for free this Election Day, according to a press release.

Fort Smith residents can plan their rides using a free app, RouteShout 2.0. The app lets riders know when their bus is coming, plan their trip, reduce wait time, be informed about bus schedules or route changes, view bus routes and stops, and choose and store favorite stations.

Fort Smith Transit route is below. Residents can find their polling locations and information about Election Day here.