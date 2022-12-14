FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A law enforcement officer of the Fort Smith Police Department is one of three to have been named a 2022 Officer of the Year for Arkansas.

Officer Robin Gaines was named alongside Hot Springs officers Stephen Parrott and James Moore for his response to a deadly domestic violence incident that occurred in October 2021 in Fort Smith.

In addition to the State Officer of the Year Award, Officer Gaines was chosen as Officer of the Year for Sebastian County and the Northwest Region. The department notes he has returned to active duty following a difficult year of recovery from the incident.

“Officer Gaines acted with heroism and bravery in the line of duty when confronted with extreme danger to his own life by a subject on a murderous rampage,” said Fort Smith Chief of Police Danny Baker. “His exemplary actions truly displayed the Guardian mindset all members of the Fort Smith Police Department strive to have.”

In a recent press release, Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said, “Officer Gaines, Officer Parrott, and Officer Moore’s quick reaction and bravery halted extremely dangerous situations that easily could have turned into further tragedies. Each of these winners sacrifice so much to protect our communities. I cannot thank our law enforcement officials and their families enough for all they do on a daily basis.”

Read more about our coverage of the incident here.