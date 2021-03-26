Former Fort Smith pastor, who was shot to death, is remembered by friends

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A community is remembering the life of a friend who was killed earlier this week.

Dave Evans used to be the pastor at Cavanaugh Free Will Baptist in Fort Smith.

Those who knew him are remembering his generosity and love for the community.

Friend Bryson Bailey said Evans’ selfless attitude made him beloved by everyone.

“He loved people, he loved pastoring, he always wanted to do better, he gave his life to it,” said Bailey.

Bailey said his murder is a nightmare to everyone who knew him.

Kristie Dawnell Evans, 42, and Kahlil Deamie Square, 27, were arrested Thursday, March 25, for the shooting.

Evans was found shot to death in his bed on March 22, after Kristie called police saying an intruder shot her husband.

According to a court affidavit, Kristie Evans had asked Square to kill her husband because he was controlling and verbally abusive. She later confessed to her involvement and turned herself in to authorities.