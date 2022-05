FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are in need of the public’s help in locating a missing woman who was last seen on May 10.

Police say Dedra Lerch, 30, left her residence in the 3900 block of Mary Street Tuesday morning and may be traveling in a blue Nissan Sentra.

Her last known location was in Sallisaw, Okla.

If anyone has any information that can help locate Lerch, contact the Fort Smith Police Department at 479-709-5100.