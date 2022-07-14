Authorities are working to identify one of the cars that struck Alexander “AJ” Jennings, 22, on Tuesday morning. (Getty Images)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A female body was discovered in an alleyway by officers from the Fort Smith Police Department Thursday morning.

According to a release from the police department, the unidentified woman was found near N. 17th Street and Rogers Avenue at approximately 8 a.m.





No further information is available as the investigation is ongoing. More information will be released as the investigation continues.

Authorities say foul play is not suspected at this time.

Please call 479-709-5000 with any information that can be of assistance.