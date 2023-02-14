FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department is calling on parents and guardians to help monitor the behavior of their youth after a few “key arrests” of juvenile offenders recently.

The arrests come after guns were purchased that had been acquired by the juveniles during a rash of vehicle break-ins, the department says.

FSPD says it is going to take effort from them and citizens in the city to prevent these “escalating behaviors from producing a tragic result.”

The department says it will continue to build intelligence on the key players and affect arrests whenever possible. It says it will also be increasing enforcement of existing curfew laws.

“We need parents and caregivers to help us by asserting the control they have over these young people and cooperating with us and other authorities to divert their children from the paths they are on,” FSPD says.

Fort Smith Police reminds the public to refrain from leaving any such items in your vehicles, especially firearms. At the very least, keep these items out of sight, and lock your vehicles.