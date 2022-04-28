FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police need help locating four different suspects allegedly involved in multiple thefts.
According to a press release, Bettie Nunn, 20, David Chavez, 24, and Justin Indoe, 30, have active warrants related to the theft of a 2009 Chevy pickup truck that was located at an apartment complex in the 500 block of N. 16th St. The trio may also be in possession of a white 4-door Chevy truck that is believed to be stolen as well. Detectives would also like to speak with Indoe in connection with several recent package thefts.
In a separate matter, the FSPD has an active warrant for 52-year-old JC Greenbush in reference to catalytic converter thefts. He may be traveling with a female in an older model, dark green Chevy Blazer.
If you have information about any of these individuals, please call 479-709-5000.