FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police need help locating four different suspects allegedly involved in multiple thefts.

According to a press release, Bettie Nunn, 20, David Chavez, 24, and Justin Indoe, 30, have active warrants related to the theft of a 2009 Chevy pickup truck that was located at an apartment complex in the 500 block of N. 16th St. The trio may also be in possession of a white 4-door Chevy truck that is believed to be stolen as well. Detectives would also like to speak with Indoe in connection with several recent package thefts.

Bettie Nunn

David Chavez

Justin Indoe

JC Greenbush

In a separate matter, the FSPD has an active warrant for 52-year-old JC Greenbush in reference to catalytic converter thefts. He may be traveling with a female in an older model, dark green Chevy Blazer.

If you have information about any of these individuals, please call 479-709-5000.